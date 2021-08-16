Grays Harbor & Pacific County both see growth in Census data
Grays Harbor and Pacific County both grew in population within the past decade, according to the US Census Bureau data released late last week.
In Grays Harbor, there was a 3.9% increase over the decade, up to an estimated 75,636.
Pacific County grew by 11.7%, to 23,365.
|County
|2020 Population
|2010 Population
|Growth
|Adams County
|20,613
|18,728
|10.07%
|Asotin County
|22,285
|21,623
|3.06%
|Benton County
|206,873
|175,177
|18.09%
|Chelan County
|79,074
|72,453
|9.14%
|Clallam County
|77,155
|71,404
|8.05%
|Clark County
|503,311
|425,363
|18.33%
|Columbia County
|3,952
|4,078
|-3.09%
|Cowlitz County
|110,730
|102,410
|8.12%
|Douglas County
|42,938
|38,431
|11.73%
|Ferry County
|7,178
|7,551
|-4.94%
|Franklin County
|96,749
|78,163
|23.78%
|Garfield County
|2,286
|2,266
|0.88%
|Grant County
|99,123
|89,120
|11.22%
|Grays Harbor County
|75,636
|72,797
|3.90%
|Island County
|86,857
|78,506
|10.64%
|Jefferson County
|32,977
|29,872
|10.39%
|King County
|2,269,675
|1,931,249
|17.52%
|Kitsap County
|275,611
|251,133
|9.75%
|Kittitas County
|44,337
|40,915
|8.36%
|Klickitat County
|22,735
|20,318
|11.90%
|Lewis County
|82,149
|75,455
|8.87%
|Lincoln County
|10,876
|10,570
|2.89%
|Mason County
|65,726
|60,699
|8.28%
|Okanogan County
|42,104
|41,120
|2.39%
|Pacific County
|23,365
|20,920
|11.69%
|Pend Oreille County
|13,401
|13,001
|3.08%
|Pierce County
|921,130
|795,225
|15.83%
|San Juan County
|17,788
|15,769
|12.80%
|Skagit County
|129,523
|116,901
|10.80%
|Skamania County
|12,036
|11,066
|8.77%
|Snohomish County
|827,957
|713,335
|16.07%
|Spokane County
|539,339
|471,221
|14.46%
|Stevens County
|46,445
|43,531
|6.69%
|Thurston County
|294,793
|252,264
|16.86%
|Wahkiakum County
|4,422
|3,978
|11.16%
|Walla Walla County
|62,584
|58,781
|6.47%
|Whatcom County
|226,847
|201,140
|12.78%
|Whitman County
|47,973
|44,776
|7.14%
|Yakima County
|256,728
|243,231
|5.55%
Statewide, Grays Harbor ranked 32nd overall within the counties, among the lower percentage growth rates.
In 37 of the state’s 39 counties, the population grew, with only Columbia and Ferry counties seeing declines.
Pacific County was among 19 counties that saw greater than 10% growth over the decade.
Franklin County saw the highest increase overall, with nearly 24% since 2010, while Ferry County experienced a nearly 5% loss.
In the Grays Harbor population data it indicated that 80.0% are 18 and older, with 82.9% in Pacific County
|Grays Harbor County
|Pacific County
|Percent Change: 3.9
|Percent Change: 11.7
|2020 Total Population: 75,636
|2020 Total Population: 23,365
|2010 Total Population: 72,797
|2010 Total Population: 20,920
When looking back over the last century, Grays Harbor has grown in almost every census, only declining in 1990 by 3.23%. Pacific County has also seen steady growth since the 1920 census, although it saw declines in 1960 and 2010.
Grays Harbor has increased by 69.04% since 1920, with Pacific County increasing 56.91% in that same time period.
|Population Growth since 1920
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2020
|2010
|2000
|1990
|1980
|1970
|1960
|1950
|1940
|1930
|1920
|Grays Harbor
|75,636
|72,797
|67,194
|64,175
|66314
|59,553
|54,465
|53,644
|53,166
|59,982
|44,745
|
|3.90%
|8.34%
|4.70%
|-3.23%
|11.35%
|9.34%
|1.53%
|0.90%
|-11.36%
|34.05%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1920-2020
|69.04%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pacific County
|23,365
|20,920
|20,984
|18882
|17,237
|15,796
|14,674
|16,558
|15,928
|14,970
|14,891
|
|11.69%
|-0.30%
|11.13%
|9.54%
|9.12%
|7.65%
|-11.38%
|3.96%
|6.40%
|0.53%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1920-2020
|56.91%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|