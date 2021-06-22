Grays Harbor/Pacific counties at top of statewide unemployment
The Grays Harbor and Pacific County unemployment rates dropped between April and May, along with the statewide rate, but both local counties are still among the highest in the state.
Pacific County held the highest unemployment in the state for May, at 7.7%, down from 8.6% in April.
Grays Harbor sits at second highest in Washington at 7.6%, down from 8.9% in April.
All counties in the state saw a decline month-to-month, but the rankings among counties followed a similar pattern.
In Grays Harbor and Pacific County, the total labor force, total employment, and total unemployment also dropped from April.
|Grays Harbor
|April 2021
|May 2021
|Labor Force
|28,319
|27,457
|Total Employment
|25,793
|25,362
|Total Unemployment
|2,526
|2,095
|Unemployment Rate
|8.90%
|7.60%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pacific County
|April 2021
|May 2021
|Labor Force
|8,805
|8,150
|Total Employment
|8,048
|7,520
|Total Unemployment
|757
|630
|Unemployment Rate
|8.60%
|7.70%
|
|
|
|*Not seasonally adjusted