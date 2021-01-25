Grays Harbor Mass Vaccination site to open this week
In a release from the Grays Harbor County Public Health COVID-19 Incident Management Team, they announced that they are working in coordination with Grays Harbor Community Hospital and the Port of Grays Harbor to hold a mass vaccination site locally.
This site is by appointment only.
“If you do not have an appointment, you will be told to turn around. There will be absolutely no walkin appointments.”
Those who have scheduled an appointment through the Vaccination Intake Form may be eligible for this site.
Only those who have been approved for an appointment will be able to use the site.
Starting Sunday, January 24, officials tell KXRO they began scheduling appointments based on Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tier 1 of the Washington State Department of Health’s Vaccination Distribution Plan.
Included in these phases are High-Risk Workers in health care settings, high-risk first responders, residents of long term care facilities, people 65 years of age and older, and people 50 years and older who are members of multigenerational households.
“We will not be vaccinating outside of the current phase as directed by the Washington State Department of Health.”
If you have yet to be contacted for this round of vaccinations, you will be scheduled for a future vaccination clinic.
The first date of this local mass vaccination site will be Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM.
If you need to be registered for a Vaccination, please visit http://www.healthygh.org/directory/covid19/. If you are unable to, please call our COVID-19 Call Center at (360) 964-1850.
The Call Center is open Mon – Fri from 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM and Sat, Sun, and Holidays from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM.
Please do not call to schedule your appointment if you have already filled out this form.