KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Grays Harbor Gulls Academy hosting Coastal Cup in June

April 8, 2024 7:38AM PDT
Share
Logo from Grays Harbor Gulls Academy

The Grays Harbor Gulls Academy (Gulls) are hosting Grays Harbor’s first combined, Recreational and Competitive Soccer tournament, coming to Elma this June. 

According to the Gulls, the Coastal Cup will be held at the Elma Elementary school play fields on June 29th-30th.

The event will be a 7v7 tournament consisting of a group stage where teams will be guaranteed at least 3 games before proceeding to the knock-out stages the following day.

Boys and girls are invited to participate, with age groups from U11 to U19.

Every team will be guaranteed to play 4 games (3 knockout stages and at least 1 knockout stage game).

Registration will be $400 per team.

Teams, volunteers, and sponsors wishing to participate are asked to reach out to the Gulls Academy.

Most Popular Posts

1

The Tennino Music Fest is Set For July 21, & 22, 2023 with Headliners Danny Vernon and The Olson Bros Band
2

Maddie & Tae to Perform on PBS's "A Capitol Fourth" Concert!
3

Hoquiam included among more than $300 million to support clean water projects
4

Senator Kevin Van De Wege running for WA Lands Commissioner
5

Multi-platinum recording artist Mary Lambert to headline Grays Harbor Pride Festival

Recently Played

Country BackRandy Houser
7:51pm
Young Love & Saturday NightsChris Young
7:48pm
Hate My HeartCarrie Underwood
7:45pm
This Is My DirtJustin Moore
7:40pm
OutskirtsSam Hunt
7:37pm
View Full Playlist