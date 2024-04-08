Grays Harbor Gulls Academy hosting Coastal Cup in June

The Grays Harbor Gulls Academy (Gulls) are hosting Grays Harbor’s first combined, Recreational and Competitive Soccer tournament, coming to Elma this June.

According to the Gulls, the Coastal Cup will be held at the Elma Elementary school play fields on June 29th-30th.

The event will be a 7v7 tournament consisting of a group stage where teams will be guaranteed at least 3 games before proceeding to the knock-out stages the following day.

Boys and girls are invited to participate, with age groups from U11 to U19.

Every team will be guaranteed to play 4 games (3 knockout stages and at least 1 knockout stage game).

Registration will be $400 per team.

Teams, volunteers, and sponsors wishing to participate are asked to reach out to the Gulls Academy.