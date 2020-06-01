      Weather Alert

Grays Harbor COVID-19 count now at 17

Jun 1, 2020 @ 7:28am

COVID-19

Grays Harbor, WA – Another case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Grays Harbor.

Grays Harbor County Public Health and Emergency Management tells KXRO that they were notified of the 17th case of COVID-19 in Grays Harbor County over the weekend.  

Public Health staff are reviewing the case and notifying close contacts. 

They say that the Grays Harbor Public Health COVID-19 Task Force is prepared to respond if any additional cases are identified.

With this new case, Grays Harbor has now seen 2 in March, 10 in April, and 5 in May.

Grays Harbor County Public Health will continue to operate a COVID-19 call center that will assist people with testing referrals.

Assistance is available in both English and Spanish.

Call (360) 964-1850.

The call center is available Monday through Friday, 8:30am-12pm and 12:30pm-4pm.

Grays Harbor County is in phase 2 of Governor Inslee’s Safe Start plan to re-open Washington.

Grays Harbor Public Health says staying home is still your safest option.

They say if you have to leave for essential travel, wear a cloth face covering, please ensure social distancing of at least 6 feet apart, and remember to wash your hands.

 

June 2020
M T W T F S S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  
Most Popular Posts
$50 Million in assistance for Washington fishing and shellfish industries
AOE SALUTE a Teacher, Nominate Here!
Candidate Filing Week runs May 11-15
Coast Guard aircrew rescues capsized kayaker near Ocean Shores
8th positive COVID-19 case in Pacific County