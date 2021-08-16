Grays Harbor County Tourism updates website; provides more amenities
Grays Harbor County Tourism has launched a new and updated version of their website at visitgraysharbor.com.
According to a release, the updates are intended to provide visitors with a more easily accessible and informative resource for planning their next visit to the region.
Improvements to the website include:
- Video content: a new platform for video providing potential visitors with overviews of the area
- Expanded information: more content on regional highlights and things to do in Grays Harbor County
- Responsive design: now conforms to the device visitors are viewing it on – from computers to tablets to smartphones; much more user friendly
- Hidden Gems: a new feature, updated on a regular basis, to showcase must-see aspects of individual destinations throughout the region
- Stronger events section: easy-to-navigate listings of area events and activities, with searchable results
“We’re very pleased with the reaction to our new website from visitors and the tourism community,” said Mike Bruner, Manager of Grays Harbor Fairgrounds and Tourism. “There’s more interactive content – continuously updated throughout the year – as visitors plan their visits to unforgettable Grays Harbor County.”
Anyone preparing for your visit this summer and fall to Grays Harbor County is encouraged to visit the website for ideas and recommendations, at visitgraysharbor.com.