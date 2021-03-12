Grays Harbor Community Foundation awards $480,666 in grants
The Grays Harbor Community Foundation announced that they were able to invest $480,666 into the community through their 2021 1st Cycle Community Building Grants program.
In the recent funding, twenty organizations were awarded with projects ranging from repairs on local historical buildings, to feeding the hungry as well as improvements to community youth baseball fields.
The organizations that were funded through the 2021 First Cycle Community Building Grants program include:
- Aberdeen Little League – Field and Restroom Improvements
- Catholic Community Services – Feed the Hungry Program
- Chehalis Basin Task Force – Grays Harbor Stream Team
- City of Hoquiam – Olympic Stadium Repairs
- Eldon Bargewell Memorial Project – Delta Park Statue
- Fellowship of Elma – Roof Project
- Greater Grays Harbor Inc. – Small Business Support
- Hoquiam Girls Fastpitch Association – Gable Field Lighting
- Hoquiam Youth Baseball – Mr. T’s Bat-A-Rama
- Lake Quinault School District – Gym Bleachers
- Montesano School District – Interactive Technology
- The Moore Wright Group – Disaster Center
- Morningside – Operating Expenses
- Oakville School District – Program Enhancements
- Pacific Education Institute – Education Support
- Pediatric Interim Care – Infant Withdrawal Program
- Salvation Army of Grays Harbor – Program Support
- Saving the Nations – Food Bank
- Taholah School District – Playground Structure
- YMCA of Grays Harbor – Camp Bishop Improvements
Grays Harbor Community Foundation Executive Director, Eric Potts, commented “The Foundation currently manages over $84M in assets thanks to a combination of our kind and generous donors and tremendous market growth. Grant awards have significantly increased in recent years because of this and we value our partnerships with our donors and local nonprofits and schools, now more than ever, as we continue look for ways to give back to the community after a difficult year for so many in Grays Harbor.”
The next Community Building Grants deadline is October 1st at 5PM. The foundation is also offering the next Small Grants Cycle with a deadline of June 1st at 5PM.
You may find out more about the grants program by checking the Foundation website at www.gh-cf.org or contacting their office at 360-532-1600 or by e-mail at [email protected].