Grays Harbor Commissioners give thanks at final Regular Meeting of 2020
In what was likely the last time the current Grays Harbor County Commissioners will meet, they shared thanks and thoughts of their time serving the area.
On Tuesday, the commissioners held their regular meeting to discuss and approve items, but at the end of the meeting they focused on each other.
Commission Chair Vickie Raines gave kudos to Commissioners Wes Cormier and Randy Ross, who will be ending their term in office at the end of the month.
Beginning with Cormier, Commissioner Raines thanked him for serving the past 8 years with the county, both as an employee and then as a Commissioner.
Raines went on to thank Commissioner Ross for his service.
Following those comments, the outgoing Commissioners each gave their thanks, with Cormier becoming emotional as he spoke of his time in office.
Beginning in 2021, new Commissioners Kevin Pine and Jill Warne will fill the roles on the commission after being elected by voters.
Full audio of commissioners expressing their gratitude: