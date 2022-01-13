Grays Harbor College postpones Jan. 20 groundbreaking
While Grays Harbor College had previously planned on inviting the public to the groundbreaking of their new Student Services and Instructional Building on Thursday, January 20, those plans have now been postponed.
College President Dr. Ed Brewster announced that the groundbreaking has been cancelled at this time due to current COVID related concerns.
Brewster tells KXRO that at this time the consideration is to move the event to March of this year, although an exact date has not been set.
When completed, the new 70,000 square foot building will serve as a gateway to the GHC campus for students, staff, and members of the community. It will also allow GHC to expand its student support services.
In addition to these services, the new facility will bring conference spaces, large meeting rooms, and a culinary arts program to the campus and the community.