Grays Harbor College Esports team crowned National Champions

Grays Harbor College Esports now feature National Champions.

The college came home from the National Esports Collegiate Conference Championships with top five finishes from the College’s Rocket League, Valorant, and Overwatch teams.

GHC’s Rocket League team took home the program’s first-ever national championship.

GHC’s Rocket League team consisted of Brayden Bruinier, Robert Deibert, and Christian Spencer.

GHC’s Valorant team secured third place, and the Overwatch team finished fifth in the national tournament.

The Valorant team included Drew Harrison, Cate Mature, Aiden Neil, Bryce Rydman, Christian Spencer, Joey Twibell, and Josh Young.

The Overwatch team included Keith Elkins, Oscar Galeana, Riyan Goetze, Audrey Kelly, Marquee Maragos, Aiden Neil, and Abby Schmauss.

“To say I am proud of all our players is an understatement,” said GHC Athletic Director, Mitchell Margaris, “Even those who did not qualify for nationals contributed by pushing each other every day and their massive support truly made a difference.”

The Overwatch team’s national title capped off a year-long effort for GHC Esports.

GHC competes in the National Esports Collegiate Conference, which has two seasons: Fall (September to December) and Spring (February to May).

Each season has a postseason where champions are crowned.

Teams earn national points based on their performance in the regular season and postseason.

At the end of the Spring season, the top 32 teams enter the Group Stage, competing in groups of four. After playing against all teams in their group, the top eight teams advance to the championship bracket.

In addition to the program’s first-ever national title, this year marked the first time GHC had multiple teams competing at nationals.

GHC’s Esports athletes prepared for the national event, spending time reviewing film from previous matches and of upcoming opponents and practicing their sports.

“Our Esports athletes put in countless hours of practice and matches throughout the entire year,” said Margaris. “They all have grown leaps and bounds in their skill and teamwork, and it was showcased in them qualifying and placing in nationals to cap off their year.”

As many of GHC’s Esports players prepare for graduation this Friday, Margaris is looking forward to what the future has in store for the program.

“GHC Esports is starting to make our mark in the national scene, and I’m excited to see us continue to progress toward becoming a powerhouse in the collegiate Esports scene!”

To learn more about GHC Esports, visit ghc.edu/esports.