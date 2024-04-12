KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Grays Harbor College announces local high school seniors offered direct admission to the college

April 12, 2024 6:56AM PDT
Logo and photo from Grays Harbor College

Grays Harbor College has announced a “direct admissions initiative” with local high schools, allowing high school seniors to be directly admitted to the college. 

The college tells KXRO that GHC acceptance letters will be distributed to high school seniors throughout Grays Harbor and Pacific counties.

Through the initiative, graduating seniors in the class of 2024 can be directly admitted to GHC.

“Our goal is to reach all students in the graduating class of 2024,” explained Lori Christmas, director of educational partnerships, K-12 outreach and recruitment at GHC.

Prospective students can learn about GHC’s programs, get help with financial aid, ask questions, and more at upcoming Info Nights from 6:00-8:30 pm on May 2 at GHC’s Aberdeen campus, May 9 on Zoom, and May 15 at GHC’s Riverview Education Center in Raymond. Spanish interpretation will be available at these events.

“Our community plays such an important role in making higher education accessible to all,” said Christmas. “Through partnerships with local schools and organizations, we are able to break down barriers and provide pathways to success for every student.”

The direct admissions initiative is one of a number of partnerships built this year to assist incoming students, according to GHC. 

Other initiatives include a Career Launch program with local autobody shops and a Postsecondary Enrollment Learning Network with the Elma School District, Clover Park Technical College, the Washington State University School of Medicine, and AJAC Advanced Manufacturing Apprenticeships.

GHC also has TRIO Upward Bound programs in Hoquiam, Ocosta, and Raymond high schools, helping high school students navigate next steps toward attending college or technical programs after graduation.

“The lead up to graduation is such an exciting time of the year, but it can also be a scary time for many students,” said Ashley Bowie Gallegos, dean of student services and enrollment management at GHC. “To help make their transition out of high school easier, this direct admissions initiative will provide students with accessible, hands-on help with their next steps. We want to make sure all students in our community know they are college material.”

Bowie Gallegos also shared that GHC is looking for help reaching high school seniors. “As part of this initiative, we are also reaching out to partners and the community for help spreading the word. If you know a high school senior, please tell them: you are in at GHC! There is a place for you here.”

High school seniors are encouraged to make their acceptance to GHC official by visiting ghc.edu/fall24, calling 360-532-9020, or visiting GHC in Aberdeen at 1620 Edward P. Smith Drive or in Raymond at 600 Washington Avenue.

