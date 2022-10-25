KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Grays Harbor burn ban lifted

October 25, 2022 11:18AM PDT
Grays Harbor burn ban lifted

On Tuesday, the Grays Harbor Fire Marshal lifted restrictions on outdoor burning within the county.

Implemented on July 15, the county stated that the Grays Harbor Fire Marshal’s office and Fire Districts are lifting the ban with the recent rain the area has seen.

Officials note that the “public is reminded of the importance of completely extinguishing all fires that will not be attended, by dousing with water or moist soil and stirring with a shovel until all parts are cool to the touch.”

Please  contact  your  local  Fire  District  for  further  information.    

For  daily  updates on burn  restrictions,  please  contact  DNR  at  800-323-BURN  or  visit  their  website  at www.dnr.wa.gov/programs-and-services/wildfire-resources, and contact ORCAA at 800-422-5623 or visit their website at www.orcaa.org.

For information about fires on Local Beaches 

  • All beach fires must be located a minimum of 100 feet from the dunes and comply with WAC 352-37-105.
  • Please contact Washington State Parks at 360-902-8844 or visit their website at http://parks.state.wa.us

For more information on local fire restrictions

  • Fire Districts: Emergency pages of the local telephone book
  • Grays Harbor County: Fire Marshal’s Office at (360) 249-4222
  • City Fire Departments: Government pages of the local telephone book
  • Washington State Department of Natural Resources: Pacific Cascade Regional Office at (360) 577-2025 or Olympic Region Office at (360) 374-2811
  • Olympic Region Clean Air Agency: 1-800-422-5623
  • Olympic National Park and Olympic National Forest: (360) 565-3121 

