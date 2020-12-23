Grays Harbor and Pacific County top state for unemployment third month in a row
Grays Harbor, WA – For the third consecutive month, Grays Harbor and Pacific County have the highest two unemployment rates in the state.
According to the non-seasonally adjusted numbers from the Employment Security Department, Grays Harbor’s rate rose to 9.6% from October’s 8.4% and Pacific County’s rate rose to 9.4% from their October rate of 8%.
Both Grays Harbor and Pacific County saw their labor forces and total number of people employed fall, while the total number of those on unemployment rose in both counties.
|Grays Harbor
|October 2020
|November 2020*
|November 2019
|Labor Force
|30,297
|28,614
|29,213
|Total Employment
|27,758
|25,861
|27,290
|Total Unemployment
|2,539
|2,753
|1,923
|Unemployment Rate
|8.4%
|9.6%
|6.6%
*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted
|Pacific County
|October 2020
|November 2020*
|November 2019
|Labor Force
|8,424
|7,779
|8,556
|Total Employment
|7,749
|7,051
|7,977
|Total Unemployment
|675
|728
|579
|Unemployment Rate
|8%
|9.4%
|6.8%
*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted