Grays Harbor and Pacific County eighth highest for unemployment

Mar 30, 2022 @ 9:54am

Grays Harbor, WA – Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate dropped slightly and remained outside of the top five for the state.

According to non-seasonally adjusted numbers from the Employment Security Department, Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate fell from 7.8% in January to 7.7% in February which was tied with Pacific County for the eighth highest in the state.

Both Grays Harbor and Pacific County saw single digit lifts in total number of people on unemployment from January to February.

Grays Harbor saw both the labor force and the total number of people employed grow by over 200.

Pacific County had their labor force rise by 108 from January to February and the total number of people employed grew by 100.

Grays Harbor January 2022 February 2022* February 2021
Labor Force 29,921 30,151 28,858
Total Employment 27,595 27,822 25,957
Total Unemployment 2,326 2,329 2,901
Unemployment Rate 7.8% 7.7% 10.1%

*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted

Pacific County January 2022 February 2022* February 2021
Labor Force 8,839 8,947 8,352
Total Employment 8,156 8,256 7,492
Total Unemployment 683 691 860
Unemployment Rate 7.7% 7.7% 10.3%

*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted

