Grays Harbor and Pacific County eighth highest for unemployment
Grays Harbor, WA – Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate dropped slightly and remained outside of the top five for the state.
According to non-seasonally adjusted numbers from the Employment Security Department, Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate fell from 7.8% in January to 7.7% in February which was tied with Pacific County for the eighth highest in the state.
Both Grays Harbor and Pacific County saw single digit lifts in total number of people on unemployment from January to February.
Grays Harbor saw both the labor force and the total number of people employed grow by over 200.
Pacific County had their labor force rise by 108 from January to February and the total number of people employed grew by 100.
|Grays Harbor
|January 2022
|February 2022*
|February 2021
|Labor Force
|29,921
|30,151
|28,858
|Total Employment
|27,595
|27,822
|25,957
|Total Unemployment
|2,326
|2,329
|2,901
|Unemployment Rate
|7.8%
|7.7%
|10.1%
*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted
|Pacific County
|January 2022
|February 2022*
|February 2021
|Labor Force
|8,839
|8,947
|8,352
|Total Employment
|8,156
|8,256
|7,492
|Total Unemployment
|683
|691
|860
|Unemployment Rate
|7.7%
|7.7%
|10.3%
*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted