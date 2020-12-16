Grays Harbor adds 127 cases in latest updates; Stafford Creek showing 344 total cases
60 additional COVID-19 cases were added to the Grays Harbor total as of Tuesday. On Monday, an additional 67 cases were reported for the local case count.
1478 total cases have been confirmed within Grays Harbor.
Grays Harbor COVID-19 Update for 12/15/2020
Total Case Count to Date: 1478
Active Cases: 245
New Cases: 60
Total Deaths to Date: 17
New Deaths: 0
*COVID-19 count updates are posted Mon-Fri with the exception of holidays. The cases and deaths described as new, are new since our last update.
As of this week, Stafford Creek Corrections Center now shows 344 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 among their incarcerated population.
With the new totals, Stafford Creek accounts for 13% of the 2,630 total cases within DOC facilities statewide.
In addition, staff with positive case results have risen to 32.
In Grays Harbor as a whole, 245 cases are being considered as Active, or still under isolation or quarantine.
178 cases have been reported so far in December.