Grayport Director and Producer looking for Actor

I really enjoyed having Aria, the producer and director of Grayport, a local film being shot here in the Northwest on the show yesterday. Check out the Facebook Live interview I did with her.
Grayport film producer Aria, looking for an actress between 20 and 35, 5'5" tall or less. Email her at grayportfilm@gmail.comPosted by The Harbors New Country KIX 95.3 on Wednesday, February 20, 2019
