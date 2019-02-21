Grayport Director and Producer looking for Actor

Grayport film producer Aria, looking for an actress between 20 and 35, 5'5" tall or less. Email her at grayportfilm@gmail.com

Posted by The Harbors New Country KIX 95.3 on Wednesday, February 20, 2019

I really enjoyed having Aria, the producer and director of Grayport, a local film being shot here in the Northwest on the show yesterday.  Check out the Facebook Live interview I did with her.

 

