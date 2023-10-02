GHC’s Dr. William Dyer receives Distinguished Alumni Award from University of Puget Sound

Grays Harbor College announced that the Grays Harbor College Board of Trustees recently recognized Dr. William Dyer for receiving the 2023 Distinguished Alumni Award from the University of Puget Sound.

Dr. Dyer is the instructor in GHC’s Music and Bachelor of Applied Science in Teacher Education programs.

In addition to teaching lecture courses, he also directs the Grays Harbor College Jazz Ensemble, Grays Harbor College Steel Drum Ensemble, the Grays Harbor Symphony Orchestra, and the Pit Orchestra.

In a release from GHC, they say that the Distinguished Alumni Award was established by the University of Puget Sound’s Music Faculty in 2010 to recognize alumni who have achieved distinguished careers in the field of music on a regional, national, or international level in music performance, education, scholarship, theory and composition, arts management and administration, music business, or other outstanding service to the musical arts.

“The University of Puget Sound has become a model for Teacher Education throughout the state and I am very proud to be an alum,” said Dr. Dyer, after being celebrated for the award at last week’s Board of Trustees meeting.

Dr. Dyer added, “I love instructing the incredibly talented students we work with. GHC has music graduates contributing to the arts throughout the United States.”

Outside of his roles at GHC, Dr. Dyer has performed with amateur and professional ensembles in the United States and abroad. He joined the Tacoma Concert Band in 1992 and was featured as a soloist for subscription concerts and overseas travels.

Dr. Dyer will be recognized at the University of Puget Sound in spring 2024 and will have the opportunity to conduct a piece with the University’s Symphony Orchestra.

“Dr. Dyer’s recognition with this award is very well-deserved and reaffirms the caliber of educators we have here at Grays Harbor College,” said GHC President Dr. Carli Schiffner. “His dedication to music and teaching is an inspiration to all of us here at GHC and on a broader stage. We celebrate his achievements and the honor he brings to our institution—and we are excited to watch him conduct at the University of Puget Sound this spring!”