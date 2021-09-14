GHC wrestlers named among all-time best in NW
Grays Harbor College was noted 28 times in the announcement of the National Collegiate Wrestling Association Northwest Conference All-Time Team.
This includes 6 local wrestlers being named to First Team;
In a release from Grays Harbor College, they say the number of National Collegiate Wrestling Association teams in the Pacific Northwest grew enough that they were able to start their own conference by splitting from the West Coast Conference after the 2012 season.
In the new NCWA Northwest Conference, Central Washington University won the first two conference championships in 2013 and 2014.
In 2015, Washington State University claimed the conference title and also the NCWA Nationals D2 team title edging out the University of Montana Western (2nd) for both while South Puget Sound CC (5th), and CWU (9th) all placed in the top 10 in the NCWA D2.
The new Grays Harbor College program joined the league in 2016 and has won the conference title each season.
“The depth of the conference has steadily improved as more wrestlers are earning All-American status. With six individual All-Americans in 2020, Grays Harbor finished as national runner-up in the team race.”
Below is the All-time NWC First Team
- 125 – David Campbell (Grays Harbor) 2019 NWC champ, National champ.
- 133 – Diego Nunez (Grays Harbor) 2020 All-American 3rd
- 141 – Andrew Johnson (Washington), 2016 NWC champ, All-American 3rd
- 149 – James Cox (Washington State), 2020 NWC champ, All-American 6th
- 157 – Nick Bendon (Central Washington), 2013-14 NWC champ, All-American, 6th, 5th
- 165 – Ruger Piva (Univ of Montana Western), 2015 NWC champ, National champ
- 174 – Matt Alejandro (Grays Harbor), 2019 NWC champ, #1 seed at nationals, All-American 4th
- 184 – Sione Halo (Grays Harbor), 2020 NWC champ, All-American 4th
- 197 – Jake Ferris (Central Washington), 2015-16 NWC champ, All-American 4th, 7th
- 235 – Octavio Alejandre (Grays Harbor), 2019-20 NWC champ, All-American, 4th, 2nd
- 285 – Mervyn Penniston-John (Grays Harbor), 2019-20 NWC champ, National champ
125
- 2nd – Jesse Torres (GHC), ’18 NWC champ, AA-4th
- 3rd – Jovan Garcia(Big Bend), ’18 AA-2nd
- HM – Andrew Vulliet (CWU), ’13-’15 NWC champ
- HM – Dom Curulla (GHC, ’17 NWC champ
- HM – Fabian Wickham(GHC), ’16 NWC champ
133
- 2nd – Hunter Haney (WSU), ’17 NWC champ, ’18 AA- 5th
- 3rd – Eddie Rodriguez (Big Bend), ’18-19 NWC champ, ’19 AA – 7th
- HM – Casey Olesen (Treasure Valley CC), ’20 AA – 4th
- HM – Ke’Vionne Robbins (GHC), ’16 NWC champ
- HM – Nathan Swanson Dinsmore (Western Washington), ’18 A A – 8th
- HM – Demetri Koures (UMW), ’18 NWC champ
- HM – Adrian Guerrero (South Puget Sound), ’15 NWC champ
- HM – John Morrison (WSU), ’14 NWC champ
- HM – Kyle Moore (CWU), ’13 NWC champ
141
- 2nd – Damon Thomas (GHC), ’18 NWC champ, AA- 7th
- 3rd – Cade Cox (Big Bend), ’20 NWC champ, ’19 NWC champ @ 149, ’20 AA – 5th
- HM – Marc Magano (DC), ’14 NWC champ
- HM – Beau Weibe (BBCC), ’19 NWC champ
- HM – Tim Ellinger (Montana Tech), ’17 NWC champ
- HM – Josiah Saunders (South Puget Sound CC), ’15 NWC champ
- HM – Jimmy Zhen (UMW), ’13 NWC champ
149
- 2nd – Matt Yuste (CWU), ’14 NWC champ, ’15 NWC champ @ 157, ’16 AA -5th @ 165
- 3rd – Maverick Reddaway (CWU), ’15 NWC champ
- HM – Jerdon Helgeson (WSU), ’16 NWC champ
- HM – Bryce Serna (GHC, ’17 NWC champ
- HM – Tyshane Young (GHC), ’18 NWC champ
- HM – Mason McFarlane (Eastern Washington), ’13 NWC champ
157
- 2nd – Josh Pine (GHC), ’18 NWC champ, AA – 4th
- 3rd – Dillon Harris (South Puget Sound CC), ’15 NWC champ, AA – 4th
- HM – Cameron Dubos (WSU), ’20 NWC champ, AA – 8th
- HM – James Peterson (MWU), ’14 AA – 5th
- HM – Matt Iwicki (UW), ’16 NWC champ
- HM – Kimani Johnson (GHC), ’19 NWC champ
165
- 2nd – Desmond Bowers (GHC), ’20 NWC champ, AA – 3rd
- 3rd – Brett Johnson (WSU), ’14 NWC champ, AA – 6th, ’15 AA – 3rd
- HM – Brandon Rochester (South Puget Sound CC), ’15 NWC champ, AA – 8th
- HM – Jarrad Pratt (UMW), ’16 NWC champ, AA – 6th
- HM – Michael Euliss (Western Washington), ’18-19 NWC champ, ’19 AA – 7th
- HM – Max-Henry Nelson (Pacific Lutheran), ’20 AA – 6th
- HM – Jimmy Jones (GHC), ’17 NWC champ
- HM – Adam Raemer (CWU), ’13 NWC champ
174
- 2nd – Andy Gonzales (GHC), ’20 NWC champ, AA – 7th
- 3rd – Joe Traverso (WSU), ’14, ’16 NWC champ, ’16 AA – 6th
- HM – Joe Fricilone (GHC), ’18 NWC champ
- HM – Darrien Walters (GHC), ’18-20 National qualifier
- HM – Eli Dittenber (Montana Tech), ’17 NWC champ
- HM – Brandon Todd (WSU), ’15 NWC champ
- HM – Steven Alfi (CWU), ’13 NWC champ
184
- 2nd – Jonathan Wiley (UMW), ’15 NWC champ, AA – 3rd
- 3rd – DJ Morrow (GHC), ’17 NWC champ, AA – 7th
- HM – Tucker Davison (UMW), ’16 NWC champ, AA – 4th
- HM – Jasmit Phulka (Douglas College), ’13 NWC champ, AA – 8th
- HM – Roman Porter (Big Bend), ’19 NWC champ
- HM – Jayme Kelley (UMW), ’14 NWC champ
197
- 2nd – Jack Dahlgren (GHC) – ’18 AA – 7th
- 3rd – Mason McKenzie (GHC), ’18 NWC champ
- HM – Kaleb Hafner (GHC), ’17 NWC champ
- HM – Mike Garrison (GHC), ’20 NWC champ
- HM – Ryan Olivas (GHC), ’19 NWC champ
- HM – Terrance Maier (UMW), ’14 NWC champ
235
- 2nd – Parmvir Dhesi (Douglas College), ’13-14 NWC champ, ’13 AA – 7th, ’14 AA – 4th
- 3rd – Zack McCarley (CWU), ’15 NWC champ, AA – 6th
- HM – Brek McGaughy (GHC), ’16-17 NWC champ
- HM – Jim Eavenson (UMW), ’14 AA – 5th
- HM – Edgars Plorinsh (Washington), ’18 NWC champ
285
- 2nd – Dave Stratton (WSU), ’15 NWC champ, AA – 5th, ’13-’14 NWC champ @ 235, ’14 AA – 6th
- 3rd – Harley Fandrich (UMW), ’13 NWC champ, AA – 7th
- HM – Joe Leal (GHC), ’17 NWC champ
- HM – Roberto Coronel (CWU), ’16 NWC champ
- HM – Kevin Madson (CWU), ’14 NWC champ