GHC student tests positive for COVID-19; had been on campus recently
The Grays Harbor College has announced that a COVID case has been reported on campus.
In a release, they say that on Monday, November 16th, staff learned that a GHC student who had been on campus as recently as last Friday, November 13th, has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Interim President Dr. Ed Brewster, those who were in close contact with the person are being notified and given information on symptom monitoring and testing options.
As of this morning, all buildings and areas that the person may have entered are being thoroughly sanitized for the protection of our campus community.
To ensure the safety of our staff and student, any classes with in-person training that could have been impacted will be notified and will be moved online through November 30th, allowing 14 days since the last contact with the individual who tested positive and pending further information.
“We continue to follow CDC and public health guidelines and take every precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 or who may have been exposed to someone with a positive COVID-19 test is encouraged to self-quarantine, and contact their local health department or health care provider for additional guidance. Grays Harbor Public Health can be reached at 360-964-1850.”
To ensure the college can keep our community safe, the college asks that if you have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 that you please report your symptoms using the College’s COVID-19 Reporting Portal.
Information shared in the portal will remain confidential, and staff will connect you with campus support options while you work through your symptoms or positive COVID-19 test result.
“We recognize that moments like this may add stress and anxiety to a situation that is already high stress. If you are finding it difficult to cope with this ongoing pandemic, please remember that Counseling Services are available for all students via the Student Support Center virtual assistance lobby and the Washington State Employee Assistance Program offers counseling and many online resources for staff and faculty.”
Full release at https://www.ghc.edu/info