GHC starting women’s cross country program
Grays Harbor College will be starting the first-ever women’s cross country program for Choker Athletics, and they have found their coach.
Grays Harbor College announced the recent hiring of head coach Matt Lowe assumes the new role as the Head Women’s Cross Country Coach for the Grays Harbor College Chokers and brings over 5 years of coaching experience to GHC. Lowe has coaching ties throughout the Northwest and across the country as he begins a new chapter in Choker Athletic history.
“I’m excited to become the new Head Women’s Cross Country Coach at Grays Harbor College and have the opportunity to build a collegiate program from its foundation,” stated Lowe. Matt comes to the Harbor after a highly successful collegiate running career at Brescia University and some coaching stops at two NCAA Division II schools. During his time coaching at Kentucky Wesleyan College from 2016-2018, he helped design training for long-distance runners in the steeplechase, 5k, 10k distances, and throwing events; and helped athletes achieve All-Conference Academic and Athletic honors as well as winning conference titles and breaking school and conference records.
After moving to the state of Washington, Lowe worked with the Shelton High School cross country program aiding the head coach in designing training plans for runners to qualify for district and state championships. During the track season at Shelton High School, Lowe successfully trained horizontal jumpers to win league titles, become school and league record holders, and qualify for district championships. Coach Lowe’s most recent coaching stint was at Saint Martin’s University where he oversaw the shot put and discus events for the University’s track and field program from 2019-2021.
Will Rider, Director of Athletics at GHC, stated, “We are very excited to introduce Matt to the NWAC Conference as our first Head Women’s Cross Country Coach, and for the excitement and enthusiasm he brings to the program. To have a coach of his caliber and experience to initiate our new women’s cross country program is something to smile about. He brings a wealth of collegiate running and coaching experience to the position, and I am so excited to see this new program get started under his direction and guidance.”
Lowe earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Brescia University and was a two-time All-American for the Bearcats in the 5k and 10k distance events. Lowe also earned his Master’s degree in Sports Coaching from the United States Sports Academy and has an M.Ed degree in Secondary Education and earning his teaching endorsement in Health and P.E in secondary education.
Coach Matt Lowe currently resides in Shelton, WA., with his wife, Sarah.
“In September 2021, they will welcome a new addition to their family with the birth of their daughter Ellie. They both enjoy running on the trails all over the Pacific Northwest during the off-seasons and continue their running and racing passion. Their latest accomplishment was qualifying for the 2020 Boston Marathon after debuting their first-ever marathon at the Super Cascade Marathon in June 2019.”
Coach Lowe also states, “I’m optimistic about the direction of the school that nurtures the growth of its student-athletes. I believe that GHC provides support that student-athletes need to pursue academic and athletic achievement. I’m beyond excited to become part of such a support system.”
Parents, coaches, or student-athletes who are interested in contacting the college about the new women’s cross country program are encouraged to email Coach Lowe at [email protected].