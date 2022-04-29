GH Transit begins summer schedule on Monday

Grays Harbor Transit will be adjusting to their summer schedules.
In an announcement from the local transit authority, they say that the new schedules starting on Monday, May 2.
The route schedule features changes throughout their routes, including on their free Downtown Aberdeen WAVE Shuttle.
The Wave route was implemented in the summer of 2017 to help remove delays from train traffic, and serves the Aberdeen’s business and commercial districts free of charge.
Additional changes were made to routes around the county.
Riders are encouraged to visit the Grays Harbor Transit website to learn more about the changes and how they may impact their travel.
Through December 31, all bus fares within Grays Harbor are free for riders. There is a charge for out-of-county routes.