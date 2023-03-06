KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

GH PUD plan power outage near Larson Bros. Rd.

March 6, 2023 8:52AM PST
Share
GH PUD plan power outage near Larson Bros. Rd.

The Grays Harbor PUD has scheduled a planned outage on US 101 and the Larson Bros. Rd.

The Public Utility District said that this outage will impact 24 customers in the area.  

The outage will begin at 9:00 AM on Wednesday, March 8th and is expected to last until 3:30 PM.  

The impacted areas will be homes on the Larson Brothers Rd and US Highway 101 from Larson Brothers Rd., south to Failor Lake Rd.  

All impacted customers will receive notification phone calls from the PUD.

The outage will allow crews and contractors to complete projects necessary for fish passage restoration work. 

In preparation for this outage, customers are advised to take precautions with any electronic equipment such as computers, televisions, and microwaves by unplugging those items.  You should leave them disconnected until after the power has been fully restored.  

The outage duration of six to six and a half hours is only an estimate and power could be restored at any time as work is completed.  Therefore, it is not safe to do electrical work or repairs during that period.

Most Popular Posts

1

Company: A Musical Comedy Opens This Weekend At The Bishop Center
2

Information meeting for registration at Grays Harbor College on Thursday
3

Dierks Bentley at The White River Amphitheatre On Aug. 26th
4

Snow Delays – Feb. 23, 2023
5

Homelessness Response Survey for Aberdeen businesses available  

Recently Played

One MargaritaLuke Bryan
6:23pm
Doin ThisLuke Combs
6:19pm
DrinkabyCole Swindell
6:12pm
Fast Cars And FreedomRascal Flatts
6:07pm
Heart Like A TruckLainey Wilson
6:04pm
View Full Playlist