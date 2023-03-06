GH PUD plan power outage near Larson Bros. Rd.

The Grays Harbor PUD has scheduled a planned outage on US 101 and the Larson Bros. Rd.

The Public Utility District said that this outage will impact 24 customers in the area.

The outage will begin at 9:00 AM on Wednesday, March 8th and is expected to last until 3:30 PM.

The impacted areas will be homes on the Larson Brothers Rd and US Highway 101 from Larson Brothers Rd., south to Failor Lake Rd.

All impacted customers will receive notification phone calls from the PUD.

The outage will allow crews and contractors to complete projects necessary for fish passage restoration work.

In preparation for this outage, customers are advised to take precautions with any electronic equipment such as computers, televisions, and microwaves by unplugging those items. You should leave them disconnected until after the power has been fully restored.

The outage duration of six to six and a half hours is only an estimate and power could be restored at any time as work is completed. Therefore, it is not safe to do electrical work or repairs during that period.