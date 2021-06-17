Gh Fire District #2 will see rating improvement; could mean insurance savings for residents
In a post from Grays Harbor Fire District 2, they say that a review of their department means that local residents could see a drop in their insurance costs.
A post to the fire department website from Fire Chief Hatley, states that the Washington Surveying and Rating Bureau (WSRB) has recently completed its evaluation of the fire protection capabilities in the area.
This review relates to the overall fire insurance rating of the department.
Hatley says that following that review, the Protection Classification (PC) for Grays Harbor County Fire District 2 has improved from PC 6 to PC 5, effective October 1, 2021.
“The new PC 5 rating will apply to dwelling and commercial properties located within five road miles of a responding fire station and having standard fire hydrant distribution and water supply. Properties in the community not meeting the above requirements will receive a different PC rating.”
Protection Class ratings for individual dwelling and commercial properties are available free of charge by calling WSRB Customer Service at 206-217-0101 or emailing [email protected]
“We recommend residents of your community contact their insurance agents to determine the relative effect this new community PC will have on their insurance premiums.”
Grays Harbor County Fire District 2 was also evaluated for WSRB Tender Credit, and it was determined that the community will retain this PC rating credit.
“We wish to thank you and your staff for your cooperation during the evaluation.”
Hatley notes that rating bureau survey was not conducted for property loss prevention or for life safety purposes, but solely to gather information needed to determine a fire insurance relevant Protection Class that may be used to develop fire insurance rates or Loss Costs.
“Our evaluation criteria incorporate many nationally recognized standards, such as those developed by NFPA, ICC, and AWWA, and have been filed with and approved by the Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner.”
Washington Surveying and Rating Bureau report