GGHI Microenterprise Grant Program
Up to $5,000 in grant money is being made available for local microenterprise businesses impacted by COVID-19.
These businesses, with 5 employees or less, including the owner, will be able to use these funds to help stabilize their businesses.
Lynette Buffington, CEO of Greater Grays Harbor Inc. told KXRO that these small businesses were notably impacted during the past couple years.
Businesses must submit documentation and certify their application form before November 6, 2021.
In order to be eligible, these microenterprise businesses must meet the program requirements.
Who can receive assistance?
- Business owner must have a Low and Moderate family income (LMI) less than or equal to 80%
- Family income thresholds can be found later in this application.
- Business must have a documented loss of income due to COVID-19.
- Impacted losses must have to have occurred between 3/27/20 through 1/31/2023.
- Business must agree to share financial information
- Business or business owner must be in the program’s service area (Grays Harbor County)
- Business must have a Washington State business license.
- Business must be legal under federal requirements (i.e., not cannabis retails or disbarred by federal government).
- Business was not able to access other assistance for claimed losses (duplication of benefit). If a business has received aid, they ARE eligible, however they cannot submit claimed losses for expenses in which aid has already been received. This is the no “double dipping” rule.
The microenterprise assistance fund consists of $112,500 with $22,500 of the fund targeted for childcare facilities.
Funds are available on a limited basis. Submitting this application is not a guarantee of assistance.
Interested applicants can access one-on-one application assistance through Enterprise for Equity.
For assistance with the application, contact [email protected]
From GGHI
Enterprises that are funded by the grant will be required to complete a 4-part on-demand webinar business assistance series as a condition of the grant. Distribution of grant funds is contingent on the completion of the webinar series and participation with a business coach before and after the webinar series.
Funds will be distributed approximately 30 days after reported completion of the webinar series and business coach meetings. The Business assistance webinar series and coaching will be provided by Enterprise for Equity.
Award notices will go out no later than November 17, 2021.
Upon notification of the award, participants will be contacted by a Business Coach from Enterprise for Equity.
The business coach will provide access to the on-demand webinar series.