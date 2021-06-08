      Weather Alert

GGHI bringing back State of Grays Harbor event

Jun 8, 2021 @ 9:29am

Aberdeen, WA – After taking a year off, Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. (GGHI) is bringing back the annual State of Grays Harbor. 

GGHI has announced that this event will be held online via Zoom on Tuesday, June 22 from noon to 1p.m.

They say that the State of Grays Harbor provides an important opportunity for community members to review the county’s Economic Vitality Index(EVI).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the State of Grays Harbor was not held in 2020 as the impact of the pandemic greatly skewed data.

This year’s EVI will include a special section on the impacts from COVID-19 as well as early data on how Grays Harbor is recovering.

Speakers for the State of Grays Harbor include: Presenting Sponsor, TwinStar Credit Union; Lynnette Buffington, GGHI CEO; and Commissioner Vicki Raines. GGHI would like to thank Quinault Beach Resort & Casino and Impact WA for helping sponsor this event.

The cost to attend is $20 for GGHI Members and $25 for non-members. Visit bit.ly/2RwJXP7 and click the green Register button to sign up. Take advantage of Early Bird Pricing and save 10% when registered by June 18th.

Email [email protected] or call (360) 532-7888 with any questions.

