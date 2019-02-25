George Strait adds two Vegas dates during National Finals Rodeo

MCA Nashville – George Strait has a new single, a new album on the way — and now two more dates in Las Vegas this year.

King George is extending his Strait to Vegas run at T-Mobile Arena in 2019, adding shows on Friday, December 6 and Saturday, December 7. It’s a busy time in Sin City, as the dates coincide with the National Finals Rodeo.

ACM Female Artist and New Female Artist of the Year nominee Ashley McBryde will open the concerts. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 22.

Strait’s new single, “Every Little Honky Tonk Bar,” is out now, ahead of the release of Honky Tonk Time Machine on March 29.

