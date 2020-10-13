General Election ballots mailed to Washington voters this week
Registered voters will be receiving their ballots for the November 3 General Election this week and numerous ballot boxes have been added to the county since the last General Election.
Ballots must be sent to registered voters no later than Friday, Oct. 16, starting the 18-days of voting.
Voters have until 8 p.m. Nov. 3 to place their marked ballots in one of over 500 drop boxes statewide or into the mail.
Locally, ballot boxes have already been added to 6 new cities since the last major election.
Aberdeen
Aberdeen Tesla Parking Lot
Wishkah and F St
Cosmopolis
Cosmopolis City Hall
1300 First St, Cosmopolis
Hoquiam
Grays Harbor YMCA
2500 Simpson Ave, Hoquiam, WA
Elma
Elma City Hall
W Main St, Elma (Alley between City Hall and Fire Station)
McCleary
123 3rd St, McCleary
Montesano
Grays Harbor County Courthouse
Corner of W Broadway Ave and 1st St N, Montesano, WA 98563
Oakville
Oakville City Hall
E Main St, Oakville
Ocean Shores
Ocean Shores Convention Center
120 W Chance Ala Mer Ave, Ocean Shores
In addition, the Grays Harbor County Commissioners discussing the addition of a Taholah box today.
A complete list of drop-box locations can be found at VoteWA.gov, Washington’s online voter portal.
People who choose to return their ballots by U.S. mail can use the provided postage-paid envelope.
The U.S. Postal Service recommends that ballots should be returned by mail at least one week before Election Day.
Registered voters can track their ballots at VoteWA.gov.
Any registered voter who does not receive a ballot within a week should log in to VoteWA.gov or contact a county elections office to request a replacement. Voters can also check their ballot status at VoteWA.gov.
“The General Election is here – time for Washingtonians to exercise their right to vote and make their voices heard,” said Lori Augino, elections director, Office of the Secretary of State. “We encourage the more than 4.7 million registered voters in Washington to start checking their mailboxes and get ready to mark their ballots. For people who want to vote but haven’t registered, there’s still time to sign up and take part in the General Election.”
People who want to register to vote, or update their registration, can go online at VoteWA.gov, or print and mail a registration form (available in 23 languages) at the Secretary of State’s Elections page.
The deadline for county elections offices to receive registrations online or by mail, however, is Monday, Oct. 26.
After Oct. 26, people can visit a county elections office and register in person.
More election information, including important dates and deadlines, an online voter guide, and elections data and statistics, is available at sos.wa.gov.