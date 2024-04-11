Full closure of SR 108 coming in May

The Washington State Department of Transportations is alerting residents that SR 108 near West Hurley Waldrip Road will close around-the-clock from 8 a.m. Monday, May 6 to 8 a.m. Monday, May 20.

All traffic will be detoured around the closure via SR 108, SR 8, and US 101 at Mud Bay.

This $51.8 million project addresses multiple barriers to fish under state highways. Crews will work on SR 108 near Kamilche and US 101 near the Thurston/Mason County line.

A section of SR 108 near West Hurley Waldrip Road is set to close around-the-clock to all traffic.

From 8 a.m. Monday, May 6 to 8 a.m. Monday, May 20, the highway will close at milepost 9.4.

WSDOT has worked with the Shelton School District to accommodate students west of the closure.

Starting the afternoon of Monday, May 6, school bus drivers will not have access to bus stop locations west of the closure.

WSDOT will have a path through the construction zone. Crews will stop work during drop-off and pick-up times. Construction staff will escort students through the work zone. Parents and caregivers are welcome to accompany. The highway will reopen 8 a.m. Monday, May 20. The bus will resume normal operations during the afternoon student drop-off.

This is the first of three closures planned on SR 108 between spring and fall.

The second and third closures are not yet scheduled.

WSDOT will give advance notification well before the remaining closures.

This project also includes work on US 101 near the Thurston/Mason County line. Unlike total closures on SR 108, crews will keep US 101 open to traffic.

WSDOT will give advance notice before that work begins.

Completed work

During 2023, crews working for WSDOT removed barriers to fish at two locations on SR 108. Both are located near McCleary. The work was completed after crews closed that section of highway for two weeks. The work zone is located at milepost 5.5 northeast of McCleary in Mason County. Work on both locations is largely complete.

Need for this work

The work is an important part of the state’s efforts to protect and restore fish runs.

WSDOT is under a 2013 federal court injunction. WSDOT is required to significantly increase efforts to remove barriers to fish. The work will increase the likelihood of fish migration. The improvements also help simulate a natural creek environment.