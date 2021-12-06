Freedom Kennels in Elma included in $633 million of USDA funding
United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the Department is investing $633 million to reduce the impacts of climate change (PDF, 394 KB) on rural communities.
These funds are spread across the nation, although Freedom Acres Kennels, LLC in Elma was included in the allocation.
The funds were made possible as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the broader Build Back Better agenda from the Biden-Harris Administration that sought to invest in rural communities, create new jobs, and combat climate crisis priorities.
“Rural America is on the front lines of climate change, and our communities deserve investments that will strengthen all of our resilience,” Vilsack said. “President Biden has created a roadmap for how we can tackle the climate crisis and expand access to renewable energy infrastructure, all while creating good-paying jobs and saving people money on their energy costs. With the Build Back Better agenda, USDA will be able to fund more and more critical projects like those announced today in the coming months and years.”
The Elma based Freedom Acres Kennels received funds as part of the climate change bundle from USDA and were noted as being promoted by 6th Congressional District Representative Derek Kilmer.
Vilsack highlighted 791 investments that USDA is making in five programs specifically designed to help people and businesses in rural areas. These programs include Community Facilities Disaster Grants, Electric Loan Program, Rural Energy for America Program, Rural Energy Savings Program, and the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program.
The funding will help people in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.
“These investments will help build and improve rural electric infrastructure and connect residents to affordable and dependable power. They will help agricultural producers and rural small businesses purchase and install renewable energy systems and make energy efficiency improvements. They will also help transportation fueling and biodiesel distribution facilities offer higher ethanol and biodiesel blends to customers by sharing the costs to install fuel pumps, equipment and infrastructure.”
