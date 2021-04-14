Free STEM opportunity for students on WA coast
A Grays Harbor non-profit has teamed up with the Westport Aquarium to bring students a no-cost STEM opportunity.
In a release from WAqua Youth Work, a branch of Grays Harbor Youth Works, they recently announced that they are teaming up with The Westport Aquarium to offer middle school and high school students in Grays Harbor a FREE ten-week STEM program.
Program Director Felicia Mullins introduced the program on Tuesday that will let students to design, build and operate their own Underwater Remote Operating Vehicle (UROV).
This ten-week course includes 4 ZOOM Meetings with Marine Scientists and Professionals, and up to 6 outdoor meetings, all masked and socially distanced, around Grays Harbor.
Students will also meet marine scientists, local science educators as well as other UROV builders.
Kathryn Myrsell, Owner and Aquarist of the Westport Aquarium, will be co-leading the Orientation with Grays Harbor Youth Works Staff.
Students will have several opportunities to join staff at local waterways and use their UROVS built from kits that include motors, propellers and underwater cameras.
Additionally, local Science Teachers can participate in the Spring Program and receive STEM Clock Hours towards their teaching requirements.
“This program will engage students needing to fulfill senior projects, those interested in career pathways involving STEM and those interested in finding out more about what roams in the waters along our shores. “
The tentative start date is Tuesday, April 20.
For more information contact Felicia Mullins [email protected], or text: 360.589.0914