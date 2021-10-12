Free Community Education Event tonight from SPMC
Summit Pacific Medical Center will host a free Community Education Event tonight.
The local hospital district is inviting the public to attend the virtual event on Tuesday, October 12 starting at 5:30pm via Facebook Live at Facebook.com/summitpacificmedicalcenter.
The event will feature Summit Pacific’s Director of Information Technology Systems, Tracy Kateley.
Kateley is scheduled to give a presentation on cyber security in the digital age, offering guidance on what cyber security means, how it affects you and what you can do to protect yourself and identity online.
SPMC hosts their series of free Community Education Events the second Tuesday of each month.
Please visit www.summitpacificmedicalcenter.org or find Summit Pacific on Facebook to view upcoming events.