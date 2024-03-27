Foster homes needed for dogs in need to keep them out of kennel

The Ocean Shores Police Department is seeking local residents willing to serve as foster homes for dogs in need.

In a request from the department, they say that the city, surrounding Animal Shelters, and rescuers grapple with the ongoing challenge of overcrowding, and they are unable to provide assistance for dogs in their possession who have been deemed adoptable by the City.

The police department says that the adoption process can sometimes take extended periods of time, placing strain on City resources and negatively impacting the mental and physical health of the dogs confined to kennels.

In response to this issue, the police department is urgently seeking individuals or families willing to open their homes as foster homes for dogs in need.

They say that the primary objective is to ensure that no dog remains in the kennel for more than 72 hours.

“By offering temporary housing and a nurturing environment, foster homes play a crucial role in enhancing the dogs’ chances of finding permanent homes through increased socialization opportunities.

We believe that every dog deserves a chance at a loving home. Foster homes provide a vital lifeline for these dogs, offering them a safe and caring environment while they await their forever homes. By becoming a foster parent, you can truly make a difference in the lives of these animals.”



The Ocean Shores Police Department is currently compiling a list of approved foster homes, ensuring that when the need arises, a foster home is just a phone call away.

By joining this network of foster caregivers, individuals can contribute to the well-being of the dogs and alleviate the burden on the shelter.

They urge members of our community to consider opening their homes to foster a dog in need.

“Together, we can make a positive impact and ensure that every dog in our community has a chance at a loving home – one paw at a time.”

To become an approved foster home or for more information, interested individuals can contact the Ocean Shores Police Department at 360.289.3111.