      Weather Alert

Former Mayor Bill Simpson to be honored by Aberdeen City Council

Mar 10, 2021 @ 8:00am

The Aberdeen City Council plans to honor the memory of former Mayor Bill Simpson at their meeting this evening.

Simpson recently died at the age of 80 on March 3.

Councilwoman Kati Kachman wrote the resolution to celebrate the service of Simpson to the community.

According to a resolution set to be read at their meeting, he had served the City of Aberdeen for 33 years.

Simpson served as the Mayor from 2008 to 2016 after representing the Fifth Ward on the City Council for 24 years prior.

March 2021
M T W T F S S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  
Most Popular Posts
Vaccine rollout continues, as more local residents get first/second shots
Grays Harbor County is removing Vaccine Intake Form
Shoppes at Riverside tenants have two weeks to find a new home.
Grays Harbor County Commissioners hire internally for new Grays Harbor Prosecutor
19th District Virtual Town Hall rescheduled for March 10