FoodBall returns Oct. 28

This is the 42nd year of FoodBall in Grays Harbor. This year’s drive is Friday, October 28 through Monday, November 7.

According to FoodBall advisers from both schools, this year the combined effort will return to an event far more visible than was available during the pandemic.

In a release from the school district, Aberdeen ASB advisor Ashley Kohlmeier noted that the calendar is full, and this year includes the return of storefront canvassing, and the Community Blitz (door-to-door canvassing).

The schools will work together on the event, using the hashtag #OneCommunityOneGoal and will use a combined total at the final weigh-in on Monday, November 7.

Some events during the event will be strictly designed for the Aberdeen or Hoquiam communities, while others will be a combined affair.

“We look forward to a continued collaboration with our crosstown counterparts.” said the Aberdeen release.

At the end of the event, the combined donations will support food banks in each town.

In their 2021 “Stronger Together” campaign, the schools joined forces for the second time. Last year, the goal was to raise $70,000 with the restrictions still in place that would hinder some traditional campaigning efforts.

In total, the schools raised $104,000 in cash and nearly 6,000 lbs of food.

That combined result equated to over 1 million lbs of food going to local food banks.

There are several ways to donate: online (which will be active starting Friday, October 28), checks made out to FoodBall, non-perishable food donations will be accepted throughout the event, and cash is accepted and appreciated.