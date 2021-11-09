Foodball 2021: Stronger Together totals reach and exceed goal
Foodball 2021 has come to a close, with the combined effort of the Aberdeen and Hoquiam schools exceeding their goal for the year.
For the second year in a row, the schools joined forces to raise funds and food for local food banks in the campaign named “Stronger Together”.
Going into the 10-day focus, advisers Ashley Kohlmeier of Aberdeen and Katie Barr of Hoquiam told KXRO that the goal was to raise $70,000 with the restrictions still in place that would hinder some traditional campaigning efforts.
On Monday at the Grays Harbor PUD, students and community members joined together to hear the final result of their work.
At 5pm, the advisors announced that their goal was reached.
In total, the schools raised $104,416.79 in cash and 5,979 lbs of food.
This equates to 1,050,146.9o lbs of food going to local food banks.