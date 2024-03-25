KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Fish Washington app testing updated version; public testing and input open

March 25, 2024 8:34AM PDT
Share
Image from WDFW

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is launching an updated version of the Fish Washington app, Fish Washington 2.0 , and invites the public to share feedback on the changes.

Fish Washington is a mobile application designed to convey up-to-the-minute fishing regulations for every lake, river, stream, and marine area in the state.

Fish Washington 2.0 addresses issues reported by users on both iOS and Android platforms.

Fish Washington 2.0 has been completely rewritten and is less than half the size of the previous version.

It is designed to run more smoothly while using less data and device memory. The new app has one code base for both iOS and Android platforms, reducing the frequency and size of updates. Other improvements are location enabled USGS river gauges and tide charts, more consistent emergency regulation delivery, and map upgrades.

The new version is ad-free.

WDFW is in the final phases of beta testing and invites the public to share feedback on the new app.

The application development team will use the feedback to fix issues and improve app features.

Fish Washington 2.0 is currently available for users to download on the WDFW website for both iOS and Android devices.

The public can leave comments at [email protected].

Fish Washington 2.0 will officially launch in spring 2024.

Most Popular Posts

1

The Tennino Music Fest is Set For July 21, & 22, 2023 with Headliners Danny Vernon and The Olson Bros Band
2

Maddie & Tae to Perform on PBS's "A Capitol Fourth" Concert!
3

Hoquiam included among more than $300 million to support clean water projects
4

Senator Kevin Van De Wege running for WA Lands Commissioner
5

Multi-platinum recording artist Mary Lambert to headline Grays Harbor Pride Festival

Recently Played

Kiss Me SlowThe Olson Bros Band (local)
5:50pm
OutskirtsSam Hunt
5:47pm
GoldDierks Bentley
5:40pm
Cab In A SoloScotty Mccreery
5:37pm
Just FishinTrace Adkins
5:33pm
View Full Playlist