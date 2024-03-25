Fish Washington app testing updated version; public testing and input open

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is launching an updated version of the Fish Washington app, Fish Washington 2.0 , and invites the public to share feedback on the changes.

Fish Washington is a mobile application designed to convey up-to-the-minute fishing regulations for every lake, river, stream, and marine area in the state.

Fish Washington 2.0 addresses issues reported by users on both iOS and Android platforms.

Fish Washington 2.0 has been completely rewritten and is less than half the size of the previous version.

It is designed to run more smoothly while using less data and device memory. The new app has one code base for both iOS and Android platforms, reducing the frequency and size of updates. Other improvements are location enabled USGS river gauges and tide charts, more consistent emergency regulation delivery, and map upgrades.

The new version is ad-free.

WDFW is in the final phases of beta testing and invites the public to share feedback on the new app.

The application development team will use the feedback to fix issues and improve app features.

Fish Washington 2.0 is currently available for users to download on the WDFW website for both iOS and Android devices.

The public can leave comments at [email protected].

Fish Washington 2.0 will officially launch in spring 2024.