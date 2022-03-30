Fish and Wildlife Commission to hold special meeting on Willapa Bay policy development
WDFW – The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will hold a virtual public meeting April 1 to consider a petition to change hydraulic code rules related to the use of motorized mining equipment.
The Commission’s Fish Committee will also receive a briefing from Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) staff on proposed revisions to the Commission’s Willapa Bay Salmon Management Policy.
Beginning at 9 a.m., the full Commission will hear from WDFW staff and make a decision on a petition that seeks to amend existing Hydraulic Code rules in Washington Administrative Code to allow use of motorized mining equipment in the Gold and Fish pamphlet. The use of motorized mining equipment was removed from the Gold and Fish pamphlet in 2021 in response to changes in state law, and currently requires a Hydraulic Project Approval permit. For more information, refer to the Fish and Wildlife Commission special meeting agenda.
That meeting will take place via Zoom; members of the public may watch online or call in to the meeting by dialing 253-215-8782 and entering the meeting ID#: 871-0108-3694.
Beginning at 3 p.m., the Commission’s Fish Committee will hear an update from WDFW staff on continued development of options for a revised Willapa Bay Salmon Management Policy.
That meeting will also be held virtually via Zoom; members of the public may watch online or call in to the meeting by dialing 253-215-8782 and entering the meeting ID#: 849-3581-5934.
Information on these and other upcoming and past Commission meetings is available online at WDFW’s website.