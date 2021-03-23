Fish and Wildlife Commission to hear briefings and comment on 2021-23 hunting season setting policy
WDFW – The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will hear updates on 2021-2023 hunting season setting, a periodic status review for sage grouse, land acquisition projects, and a hatchery policy during its March 25-27 virtual meeting.
The Commission will have Wildlife, Fish, and Big Tent committee meetings on Thursday, March 25, to hear briefings on a suite of topics, including chronic wasting disease, hatchery reform, and conservation.
On Friday, March 26, the full Commission will hear updates and public comment on land acquisition projects and a periodic status review for sage grouse. Commission members will be briefed on 2021-23 hunting season setting proposals including deer and elk seasons, waterfowl, equipment, regulations, and hunting boundary changes for most game species. The public may comment on each hunting proposal topic.
On Saturday, Commission members will hear updates and take public comment on proposed updates to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s (WDFW) Anadromous Salmon and Steelhead Hatchery Policy. The proposed new policy, C-3624, would replace the previous policy, C-3619. A State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) review of the proposed policy is open for comment until March 23 at 5 p.m. The public may submit comments at https://wdfw.wa.gov/licenses/environmental/sepa/open-comments.
To support COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, this meeting will be conducted online and be available to the public to watch or listen via webinar or conference call.
The Commission will take open public comment on Friday and Saturday mornings and as part of several updates throughout the meeting. As part of new public comment guidelines, those who wish to comment during open public comment on Friday or Saturday, or on any item during the two-day meeting, must be registered by 8 a.m. on the day that the item will be heard. Find more information on how to comment on WDFW’s website.
For more information on how to participate and to view the agenda, visit wdfw.wa.gov/about/commission/meetings. The public will also be able to watch a recorded version of the meeting online after the meeting at their convenience.