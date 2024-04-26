Fecal pollution threatens local shellfish harvest areas  

Fecal pollution levels threaten local shellfish harvest areas, although levels are not a risk at this time, according to officials.

The Washington Department of Health announced that fifteen of Washington’s 115 commercial shellfish growing areas may face harvest restrictions because of increased fecal bacteria levels in the water.

Each year, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) evaluates the state’s commercial shellfish growing areas, analyzing water sample data and assessing potential sources of pollution.

A restriction is a change in harvest classification which could lead to a seasonal, environmental, or year-round closure.

Based on data collected through 2023, portions of growing areas in Mason County’s Annas Bay and Clallam County’s Dungeness Bay did not meet the stringent public health water quality standards. The areas remain open, but the classification will be reevaluated.

Shellfish harvest areas currently meeting water quality standards, but are threatened with harvest changes due to fecal pollution levels include:

Clallam County – Dungeness Bay

Grays Harbor County – Grays Harbor and Pacific Coast

Kitsap County – Dyes Inlet, Liberty Bay, and Miller Bay

Mason County – Annas Bay and Hood Canal 6

Pacific County – Bay Center

Pierce County – Wollochet Bay

San Juan County – Upright Channel

Snohomish County – Port Susan and Skagit Bay South

Thurston County – Eld Inlet and Henderson Inlet

Shellfish in the 15 areas, along with Annas Bay and Dungeness Bay, are still safe to eat.

The good news, according to DOH, is this year water quality improved in five areas. Classifications will be reevaluated and may result in lifting shellfish harvest restrictions in:

Whatcom County – Portage Bay

Snohomish County – Port Susan

Jefferson County – Hood Canal 3 (Dosewallips area)

Pierce County – Vaughn Bay and Rocky Bay

DOH says that they have invested more than $40 million since 2011 from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Puget Sound Geographic Funds. Using this money, DOH’s Shellfish Strategic Initiative awarded more than $7 million to on-site sewage programs, local nonpoint pollution identification and correction programs, livestock manure management strategies, and wastewater treatment plant improvements in 2023 and 2024.

“Small changes can make a big difference when it comes to keeping our water clean,” said Scott Berbells, Shellfish Growing Area Section manager, DOH. “People can do their part by maintaining their septic systems, picking up pet waste, using pump out stations for boats and recreational vehicles, and managing animal waste from farms.”

Recreational harvesters can get up-to-date harvest information on the Shellfish Safety Map.