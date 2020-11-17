Fatality house fire at Hidden Valley Trailer Court
Grays Harbor County Undersheriff Brad Johansson issued a release on Monday regarding a fire in Montesano in which the occupant was found deceased.
According to Johansson, fire crews and local law enforcement were called Monday afternoon around 5 pm to the Hidden Valley Trailer Court at 1194 State Route 12 in Montesano following the report of a trailer on fire.
The release states that Grays Harbor Fire District #2 in Central Park responded with assistance from Grays Harbor Fire District #5 as well as both the Montesano and Aberdeen Fire Departments.
When the fire was extinguished authorities found that the trailer was occupied at the time of the fire and the occupant was deceased.
The victim of the fire has not been positively identified at this time and an official cause of death has not been released.
The cause and origin of the fire is unknown.
The scene will be investigated by the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office.
More information will be released as the investigation continues.
At this point there is reportedly nothing that leads investigators to believe there is anything suspicious with the fire.