Fatality hit-and-run accident near Ocean Shores

January 2, 2024 7:10AM PST
A 55-year-old Aberdeen man died following a vehicle-vs-bicyclist hit-and-run accident outside Ocean Shores.

The accident occurred on Monday afternoon around 2:30 pm.

According to their report, the Washington State Patrol says that the bicyclist was traveling north on SR 115 near Hogan’s Corner. An unknown vehicle was also traveling northbound, striking the bicyclist from behind.

The bicycle rider was sent into the bushes off the shoulder following the accident. He died at the scene.

Their name has been withheld pending the investigation and notification of next-of-kin.

Information is being sought on the driver of the vehicle that caused the accident and fled the scene.

