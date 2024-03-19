Fatality accident after vehicle goes into beach river

A driver died after his vehicle became flooded on a local beach.

According to the Washington State Patrol, 64-year-old Dennis Faulk of Grandview, WA was driving south on Copalis Beach near the Roosevelt Beach Approach on Monday evening when he drove into the river.

The report from WSP states that when Faulk’s 2020 Chevrolet Traverse went into the water, it became flooded.

Faulk was pronounced deceased at Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital following the accident.

No other passengers were listed as being inside the vehicle during the accident. It is not known if he was wearing his seatbelt.

An official cause of the accident is under investigation, and it is now known at this time if drugs or alcohol were involved.

The WSP stated that as of Tuesday morning, his vehicle had not been removed from the water as it had submerged in the surf.