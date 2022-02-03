      Weather Alert

F-My Life. Our Weekly Look At Other Peoples Problems

Feb 3, 2022 @ 9:38am

Every Thursday on the Kix 95.3 Morning Show at 6:40 and 7:40 The Luceman presents F-My Life!  If you think you’re having a bad day, then check out F-My Life, then you’ll see you’re not doing so bad.   Check out some past episodes of F-My Life below…

F-My Life 2/3/2022 7:40

F-My Life 2/3/2022 6:40

F-My Life 1/27/2022 7:40

F-My Life 1/27/2022 6:40

F-My Life 1/20/2022 7:40

F-My Life 1/20/2022 6:40

F-My Life 1/13/2022 7:40

F-My Life 1/13/2022 6:40

F-My Life 12/16/2021 7:40

F-My Life 12/16/2021 6:40

F-My Life 12/2/2021 7:40

F-My Life 12/2/2021 6:40

F-My Life 11/18/2021 7:40

F-My Life 11/18/2021 6:40

F-My Life 11/11/2021 7:40

F-My Life 11/11/2021 6:40

F-My Life 10/28/2021 7:40

F-My Life 10/28/2021 6:40

 

 

 

 

