Eviction Rental Assistance Program opens Nov. 9

The Eviction Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) will be opening for applications from Grays Harbor residents starting on November 9th.

Coastal Community Action Program announced the opening date, and shared information on how to schedule an appointment for consideration.

CCAP notes on their website that Grays Harbor County Public Health Department received funding for the ERAP funds, paid for with CARES Act dollars through the Washington State Department of Commerce.

The ERAP program aims to prevent evictions during the current economic crisis resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, by paying past due, current, or future rental costs for eligible recipients.

Eligibility requirements include:

Currently owe all, or part of a rent payment since March 1, 2020, and still occupying the residence, and

Current Income (average over last 60 days, income from calendar year 2020, or income from calendar year 2021) at or below 80% of Area Median Income.

80% of the Area Median Income Household SIze Annual Income Limit 1 $44,200 2 $50,500 3 $56,800 4 $63,100 5 $68,150 6 $73,200 7 $78,250 8 $83,300

This funding is limited and will be targeted toward those who are most at risk of becoming homeless should they face eviction.

In addition, equity is a primary goal, focusing on those people who have not had equal access to rent assistance in the past.

Citizenship is not a requirement to apply for these funds – you will not be asked for your social security number or birth certificate

Screening process may take up to 3 weeks. A staff member will be in touch to let you know if you will receive funding

We may need to close the application link periodically while we process applications. “Please check back frequently.”

Call CCAP or visit www.coastalcap.org on November 9th to make an appointment.