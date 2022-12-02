KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Ericka Corban Holiday Concert This Saturday Night at The Bishop Center

December 2, 2022 9:18AM PST
Share
Ericka Corban Holiday Concert This Saturday Night at The Bishop Center

Ericka Corban Stopped into the Kix 95.3 Morning show today to talk up her Holiday Concert This Saturday night (12-3-2022) At The Bishop Center on the Grays Harbor college campus!  Not only that but She will be leading some Caroling tonight in downtown Aberdeen with Santa and his Reindeer in the parking lot by City Drug!  Check out our interview with Ericka as well as a live performance of a Christmas song called “The Manger” this morning on the Kix 95.3 morning show!

Ericka Corban Interview

Ericka Corban Live performance of “The Manger”

Winterfest 2022 is this weekend starting at 5pm tonight (12-2-2022)  in downtown Aberdeen For more information just click HERE!!

More about:
Ericka Corban
Holiday Concert
Winterfest 2022

Most Popular Posts

1

The Inaugural Artisan Faire' This Weekend in Ocean Shores Hopes to Become an annual Event
2

Grays Harbor re-opens to recreational harvest of all shellfish; razor clam season still on hold
3

Aberdeen Police Department receives WASPC accreditation
4

No PUD rate increase included 2023 budget
5

Open House meeting scheduled regarding proposed Westport Light State Park golf course

Recently Played

6:24pm
6:07pm
It Matters To HerScotty Mccreery
5:55pm
Down To OneLuke Bryan
5:52pm
Ghost StoryCarrie Underwood
5:48pm
View Full Playlist