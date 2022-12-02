Ericka Corban Holiday Concert This Saturday Night at The Bishop Center

Ericka Corban Stopped into the Kix 95.3 Morning show today to talk up her Holiday Concert This Saturday night (12-3-2022) At The Bishop Center on the Grays Harbor college campus! Not only that but She will be leading some Caroling tonight in downtown Aberdeen with Santa and his Reindeer in the parking lot by City Drug! Check out our interview with Ericka as well as a live performance of a Christmas song called “The Manger” this morning on the Kix 95.3 morning show!

Ericka Corban Interview

Ericka Corban Live performance of “The Manger”

Winterfest 2022 is this weekend starting at 5pm tonight (12-2-2022) in downtown Aberdeen For more information just click HERE!!