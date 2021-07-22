Election turnout slow in 18-day Primary Election voting period
Primary Election ballots have been coming in slowly so far.
Ballots were sent to nearly 20,000 Grays Harbor residents last week to start the 18-day voting period leading up to the Primary Election on Tuesday, August 3.
According to Elections Administrator Scott Turnbull, as of Wednesday morning only 1542 ballots have been returned out of 19,911 sent out.
This accounts for under an 8% turnout so far.
Not all residents are included in this election. Only races with 3 or more candidates are eligible for a ballot, to narrow that field down to 2.
Residents can mail in their completed ballots for free by mail until August 3, or drop them off at local ballot boxes.