Election 2020: Local Races
Grays Harbor will have a new Commissioner joining the county leadership in 2021 as Jill Warne leads based on first results.
Warne leads Jamie Nichols on Election Night, with 53.9% over Nichols’ 46.06%.
Grays Harbor Commissioner Randy Ross is currently trailing challenger Kevin Pine. Pine holds a 51.49% lead over Ross with 48.24%.
For the remainder of the Grays Harbor races, it should come as no surprise that all unopposed candidates are leading in their races.
Katie Svoboda, David Edwards, and David Mistachkin will sit as Grays Harbor Superior Court Judge in 2021, with Donald Richter serving in the same position representing Pacific and Wahkiakum counties, and Russ Skolrood will remain on the Grays Harbor Public Utility Board of Commissioners.
In Pacific County, Lisa Olsen is leading Darrell Moudry 53.9% to 45.92% for the County Commissioner #1 seat.
Frank Wolfe with 51.68% leads Dan Driscoll with 47.31% for the Commissioner #2 seat.
The seat for Pacific County PUD Commissioner is currently showing Pam Hickey leading Michael “Mike” Swanson.
Of those unopposed races, Svoboda received the highest amount of overall votes, as of Tuesday.
As of Tuesday night, 59.71% of the 48,859 Grays Harbor voters have been counted. The election results will be officially certified on November 24, 2020.