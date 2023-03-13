KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

DUI being named as cause of vehicle vs boulder accident

March 13, 2023 9:47AM PDT
A DUI accident over the weekend sent a Pacific County man to the hospital.

The Washington State Patrol issued a report of the accident that saw a man drive into a boulder while under the influence.

According to the report, the 56-year-old Ocean Park driver was heading north on SR 101 near the Astoria-Megler bridge when his 2003 Honda Element left the roadway, driving 200 feet on the shoulder before swerving across the roadway and striking a boulder.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle. He was not wearing his seatbelt.

He was transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital for his injuries.

Charges are pending on the man, and WSP listed DUI as a cause for the accident.

