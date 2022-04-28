Drug Take Back Day is on Saturday, April 30

This Saturday is the 22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
From 10am to 2pm on Saturday, the Drug Enforcement Administration and cities throughout the northwest will take part in the day to offer free, anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide.
“Disposing of unneeded medications can help prevent drugs from being misused,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “Overdose deaths continue to hit tragic record highs. I encourage everyone to dispose of unneeded prescription medications now.”
The DEA states that drug overdose deaths are up 16 percent in the last year, claiming more than 290 lives every day. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that in the United States, more than 106,000 people died as the result of a drug overdose, with opioid-related deaths accounting for 75 percent of all overdose deaths.
According to a report published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a majority of people who misused a prescription medication obtained the medicine from a family member or friend.
On Saturday, April 30, 2022, DEA and its law enforcement partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illicit drugs will not be accepted. DEA will accept vaping devices and cartridges provided lithium batteries are removed.
At the last Take Back event in October 2021, the Drug Enforcement Administration Seattle Field Division, which covers Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Alaska, had 147 collection sites. Those sites collected 22,618 pounds of unneeded prescription drugs. In addition, there were four collection sites with our tribal partners (three in Washington, and one in Oregon) collecting 171 pounds of prescription drugs.
“The DEA Seattle Field Division is committed to making our communities safer and healthier by driving down overdoses and overdose deaths through targeted enforcement and community-based initiatives like our 22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day,” said Frank A. Tarentino III, Special Agent in Charge DEA Seattle Field Division.
A number of local police departments have installed permanent drop-off locations within their buildings, but the day will bring additional options.
The Harbor Strong Coalition announced that they will be hosting a drug take-back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at the Aberdeen Police Department at 210 E. Market St. in Aberdeen.
At that event, the public can dispose of unused or expired prescription medication in support of the “Starts with One” campaign from the Washington State Health Care Authority.
That campaign works to inform and educate young adults, their parents, and older adults about the dangers of prescription drug misuse and the importance of safe storage and disposal of prescription opioids.
According to the campaign website, “75 percent of opioid misuse starts with people using medication that wasn’t prescribed for them – usually taken from a friend or family member.” Simple steps, like safely disposing of medications, can stop them from being misused.
“Participating in these take-back events is one thing that individuals can do to help address the opioid epidemic and protect their loved ones. The Harbor Strong Coalition and Aberdeen Police Volunteers in Police Services (VIPS) will be passing out free medication lock boxes at this event.”
Visit Harbor Strong’s Drug Take-Back Facebook event page for more information: https://fb.me/e/1qIB5KLhL
A location finder is available at www.DEATakeBack.com for easy reference to April 30 collection sites.
Year-round receptacles are available at more than 13,000 pharmacies, hospitals, police departments, and business. Additionally, with the passage of the DUMP Opioids Act in 2021, the public may now use drop boxes at Veterans Administration medical centers to dispose of controlled substance prescription medications. Check with your local VA health facility for more information. With more than 13,000 year-round drop-off locations in the United States, every day can be Take Back day.