Drone and K9 used to locate road rage suspect

A 28-year-old Aberdeen man was arrested following a road rage incident late last week.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office reported that they were dispatched on Thursday to the Newskah Road for a report of a display of a firearm.

According to Undersheriff Kevin Schrader, a driver called Grays Harbor 9-1-1 and said that a man pointed a gun at him and threatened to kill him as he was driving on SR 105.

Following that incident, the suspect reportedly followed the driver onto the Newskah Road.

Deputies and officers from the Aberdeen Police Department responded, locating the suspect vehicle on a gravel road in the area.

Using the APD drone, it was found that the vehicle was unoccupied, and Deputy McKechnie and K9 Titus began tracking the suspect into a wooded area.

The suspect was found hiding in thick brush, and after approximately an hour of negotiation the man surrendered and was taken into custody.

The 28-year-old Aberdeen man was booked into jail for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

He will also be facing Felony Harassment and Assault 2nd degree charges.